PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP)Efe Odigie recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead fourth-seeded Troy to a 69-62 win over No. 12-seed Little Rock in the Sun Belt Conference tournament quarterfinals on Saturday.

Duke Deen had 15 points for Troy (20-10). Kieffer Punter added 10 points.

Nikola Maric had 18 points and nine rebounds for Arkansas-Little Rock (9-19). Jordan Jefferson added 17 points.

