BOSTON (AP)Joseph Octave scored 27 points as Holy Cross beat Boston University 82-70 on Wednesday night.

Octave had five rebounds and three steals for the Crusaders (8-16, 5-6 Patriot League). Will Batchelder scored 21 points while going 7 of 9 from the floor, including 5 for 5 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line. Gerrale Gates recorded 17 points and was 6-of-13 shooting and 5 of 9 from the free-throw line.

The Terriers (10-14, 3-8) were led in scoring by Nevin Zink, who finished with 25 points. Jonas Harper added 14 points and five steals for Boston University. Walter Whyte also had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Holy Cross hosts Navy while Boston University visits Loyola (MD).

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.