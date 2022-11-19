BALTIMORE (AP)Leo O’Boyle’s 16 points helped Lafayette defeat Central Connecticut 55-50 on Saturday.

O’Boyle also had five rebounds for the Leopards (1-4). Kyle Jenkins added 14 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and he also had six rebounds. T.J. Berger was 4 of 7 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Davonte Sweatman led the way for the Blue Devils (0-4) with 13 points, four assists and two steals. Nigel Scantlebury added nine points for Cent. Conn. St.. Andre Snoddy also had eight points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

Lafayette plays Tuesday against Pennsylvania at home, while the Blue Devils visit UMBC on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.