AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP)Keaton Hervey scored 17 points as Oakland beat Eastern Michigan 92-90 in overtime on Saturday.

Hervey also added nine rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (2-3). Trey Townsend scored 17 points and added six rebounds, four steals, and five blocks. Rocket Watts recorded 15 points and was 4 of 11 shooting, including 4 for 9 from distance, and went 3 for 6 from the line.

Emoni Bates led the way for the Eagles (1-3) with 19 points. Tyson Acuff added 18 points and four assists for Eastern Michigan. In addition, Noah Farrakhan finished with 15 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.