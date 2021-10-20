NYCFC’s Thórarinsson scores in 90th for 1-1 tie with Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP)Gudmundur Thorarinsson scored on a free kick in the 90th minute, giving New York City FC a 1-1 tie with Atlanta United on Wednesday night.

Thorarinsson’s curled a left-footed shot up and over the wall past a diving Brad Guzan.

It was the first goal for New York City (11-11-8) since a 1-1 draw on Sept. 22 against the New York Red Bulls.

Marcelino Moreno scored his ninth goal of the season in the 17th minute for Atlanta (11-9-10). Luiz Araujo stole it near midfield and dribbled down the field before finding an open Moreno on his left side for a one-touch finish.

