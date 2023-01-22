HAMDEN, Conn. (AP)Ike Nweke’s 24 points helped Quinnipiac defeat Canisius 87-82 on Sunday.

Nweke had seven rebounds for the Bobcats (15-5, 6-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Paul Otieno added 14 points and had 10 rebounds. Luis Kortright recorded 11 points. It was the sixth win in a row for the Bobcats.

TJ Gadsden led the Golden Griffins (5-14, 3-7), finishing with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Tre Dinkins added 19 points and four assists and Jacco Fritz scored 12 points.

These two teams both play Sunday. Quinnipiac visits Iona while Canisius hosts Manhattan.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.