Nunge scores 31 to lift Xavier past Cincinnati 83-63

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) airlifted an injured 60-year-old man off the Kolekole Trail near Wahiawa after he fell, as well as a stranded hiker on the Kaala Trail in Waianae during two separate rescues on Sunday, Dec. 12.

The first incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. after a man, 60, had fallen while hiking the Kolekole Trail, possibly injuring his hip, HFD reported.