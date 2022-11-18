DALLAS (AP)Jamal Murray has joined Denver star Nikola Jokic in the health and safety protocols and is out for Friday night’s game at the Dallas Mavericks.

Jokic will miss his second consecutive game since entering the protocols. Aaron Gordon also will be out a second straight game with a non-COVID-19 illness.

The Nuggets are playing the first of consecutive games in Dallas, with Mavericks star Luka Doncic returning after missing a loss to lowly Houston for rest on the second night of a back-to-back. The Dallas-Denver rematch is Sunday night.

Murray and Bones Hyland, who had just returned from COVID-19 protocols, led the Nuggets with 21 points apiece in a 106-103 home loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

Jokic, Murray and Gordon weren’t with the team during the morning shootaround Friday.

