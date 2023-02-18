BOSTON (AP)Jake DeBrusk scored two minutes into his first game in six weeks, Trent Frederic had a pair of goals and Linus Ullmark stopped 26 shots to lead the Boston Bruins to a 6-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Nick Foligno, Patrice Bergeron and Pavel Zacha also scored for Boston, which has won four of its last five games to amass 89 points and the NHL’s best record.

Kyle Palmieri and Matt Martin scored and Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves for the Islanders.

DeBrusk missed 17 games with hand and leg injuries after being hurt during the Jan. 2 Winter Classic, but returned to score a power-play goal on his second shift back.

HURRICANES 4, CAPITALS 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Martin Necas had a goal and two assists to help Carolina win its first NHL Stadium Series outdoor game.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Paul Stastny and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for Carolina, which completed a three-game season sweep of their Metropolitan Division foe.

The game was held at Carter-Finley Stadium, home to North Carolina State’s college football team and across the street from Carolina’s home ice at PNC Arena. Delayed two years because of COVID-19 attendance restrictions, the game drew a buzzing sellout crowd of 56,961 fans.

Tom Wilson scored midway through the third period for the Capitals, who suffered their fourth straight loss. The past three have come without captain and leading goal-scorer Alex Ovechkin, who is away after the death of his father.

DEVILS 5, PENGUINS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Nico Hischier had two goals and two assists, Vitek Vanecek made 29 saves and New Jersey breezed past Pittsburgh.

Dawson Mercer had a goal and an assist for the Devils. Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils, while All-Star center Jack Hughes had two assists in his return from a lower-body injury as New Jersey improved to an NHL-best 21-4-3 on the road.

Evgeni Malkin scored twice for Pittsburgh to reach the 20-goal plateau. Dustin Tokarski stopped 38 shots but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Penguins lost for the third time in four games.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, CANADIENS 1

TORONTO (AP) – Michael Bunting scored twice, and Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari made their debuts as Maple Leafs.

The forwards were acquired from the St. Louis Blues in a blockbuster three-team trade late Friday – and were in the action just over 20 hours later.

Pierre Engvall, William Nylander and David Kampf scored for Toronto. Joseph Woll made 29 saves. Auston Matthews and Rasmus Sandin each picked up two assists.

Josh Anderson scored 42 seconds into the second period for Montreal, which got 37 stops from Jake Allen.

FLAMES 3, RANGERS 2, OT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Mikael Backlund’s power-play goal 1:28 into overtime led the Calgary Flames over the New York Rangers, snapping their seven-game winning streak.

Andrew Mangiapane and Nazem Kadri also scored for Calgary. The Flames pulled even in points with Minnesota for the second wild-card berth in the Western Conference, but the Wild have a game in hand. Jacob Markstrom made 18 saves and won for only the second time since Jan. 6. He improved to 15-13-7.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexis Lafreniere scored for the Rangers, who have earned at least one point in each of their last 10 games (8-0-2). They are 14-2-4 in their last 20. Jaroslav Halak, who made 29 saves, fell to 8-6-2.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, LIGHTNING 4

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Jonathan Marchessault ended a 13-game goal drought with two first-period goals and Vegas extended its winning streak to five games to remain in first place in the Pacific Division.

This was Tampa Bay’s first regulation loss of a four-game trip. The Lightning, who head home Tuesday night to host Anaheim, were 3-0-1 in their past four games.

The Knights got past Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy four times in the first, the first time the two-time Stanley Cup champion has allowed that many in an opening period, according to Sportsnet Stats.

Shea Theodore had three points in opening period. He has a history of producing against the Lightning, twice putting up four-point games against them.

BLUE JACKETS 4, STARS 1

DALLAS (AP) – Adam Boqvist broke a tie early in the third period and the last-place Columbus Blue Jackets put together consecutive victories for first time in more than two months.

Boqvist’s goal was his second of the season, and Liam Foudy had the first regular-season goal of his career for the Blue Jackets, who successfully challenged two Dallas goals in the second period.

Mathieu Olivier gave Columbus a two-goal lead late in the third, and Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves. Eric Robinson was awarded an empty-net goal when he was brought down on a breakaway.

Ty Dellandrea scored the only Dallas goal unassisted, but the overturned goals were the story for the frustrated Stars, lost for the seventh time in nine games.

KINGS 6, COYOTES 5, SO

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Kevin Fiala had two goals and an assist and Los Angeles held off Arizona in a shootout.

Anze Kopitar, Blake Lizotte and Matt Roy each had a goal and an assist during a five-goal outburst in the first period, but the Kings had to recover after squandering a four-goal lead to win their fourth straight game.

Jonathan Quick made 27 saves, getting his 369th career victory to tie Tom Barrasso for third-most by American goaltenders.

Clayton Keller had two goals for Arizona, and Josh Brown, Travis Boyd and Christian Fischer also scored. The Coyotes picked up at least a point for the eighth straight game.

Karel Vejmelka was replaced late in the first after allowing five goals on 14 shots. Connor Ingram made 23 saves in relief.

KRAKEN 4, RED WINGS 2

SEATTLE (AP) – Jordan Eberle had two goals and an assist and Seattle beat the Red Wings for the second time in franchise history.

Jamie Oleksiak and Eeli Tolvanen also scored for the Kraken and Philipp Grubauer had 20 saves.

Pius Suter and Dylan Larkin earned goals for the Red Wings, and Ville Husso stopped 21.

AVALANCHE 4, BLUES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Bowen Byram scored twice and Mikko Rantanen scored his 200th NHL goal.

Valeri Nichuskin also scored and Justus Annunen stopped 19 shots in his season debut to give Colorado its third win in its four games.

Sammy Blais scored for St. Louis, and Jordan Binnington made 29 saves as the Blues had a three-game win streak halted less than 24 hours after trading centers Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

PREDATORS 7, PANTHERS 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tommy Novak scored twice and Roman Josi had a goal and two assists to lead Nashville over Florida.

Ryan Johansen had a goal and an assist and Matt Duchene, Colton Sissons and Yakov Trenin also scored for Nashville, which had lost three of its previous four.

Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves for the Predators, and Ryan McDonagh matched a career high with three assists.

Nick Cousins, Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight combined for 19 saves. Brandon Montour had two assists.

SABRES 4, SHARKS 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Jeff Skinner scored the game-winning goal, and Buffalo defeated San Jose.

Sabres forward Dylan Cozens extended his goal streak to three. Alex Tuch and Owen Power also scored for Buffalo. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 33 saves for his 14th win of the season.

Evgeny Svechnikov and Alexander Barabanov scored for San Jose, while Kaapo Kahkonen made 27 saves for his 12th loss of the year.

CANUCKS 6, FLYERS 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Arturs Silovs made 35 saves for his first NHL victory, Elias Pettersson had two empty-net goals and three assists and Vancouver beat Philadelphia.

Canucks newcomer Anthony Beauvillier also scored twice and Andrei Kuzmenko and Phillip Di Giuseppe added goals.

Vancouver snapped a three-game skid, improving to 4-5-1 since Rick Tocchet took over as head coach Jan. 22.

Scott Laughton and Morgan Frost scored for Philadelphia, and Carter Hart made 17 saves. The Flyers have lost four in a row.

