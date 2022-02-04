Notre Dame takes on depleted NC State

After a miserable beginning to the week, Notre Dame has a chance to make it a pretty good stretch.

To achieve that, of course, the Fighting Irish must win Saturday afternoon against North Carolina State at Raleigh, N.C.

Notre Dame (15-7, 8-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) enters the weekend in a three-way tie for second place in the ACC, a half-game behind Duke.

The Irish were thumped by Duke on Monday in a make-up game at home, but two nights later went on the road and knocked Miami out of first place.

“If you can bounce back at Miami 48 hours after a tough night against Duke, I think you have something,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. “I think our leadership and our old guys were very focused on doing it.”

Another challenge comes in a rematch with NC State. Notre Dame, which has won five of its last six games, posted a 73-65 home victory against the Wolfpack on Jan. 26.

NC State (10-13, 3-9) is on a three-game losing streak after Wednesday night’s 89-82 setback to visiting Syracuse. The Wolfpack needs a pick-me-up, having lost five of six.

“Those guys have every reason to put their heads down because things aren’t going their way and it doesn’t happen,” NC State coach Kevin Keatts said. “I know we are not seeing results. It will pay off later for us in the year or next year, but our guys are fighting.”

NC State’s depleted frontcourt took another hit with Ebenezer Dowuona missing the Syracuse game because of a lower-leg injury. Sophomore Jaylon Gibson filled in admirably with a 14-point, six-rebound effort while playing nearly 37 minutes in his first career start.

“We are down to one post guy and he has been put into an impossible situation and obviously came out and responded,” Keatts said. “I couldn’t ask for anything more from him.”

The bigger issue for the Wolfpack might be perimeter defense. North Carolina made a season-high 15 3-pointers last Saturday in trouncing NC State, 100-80, and then Syracuse shot 11 of 19 on 3s.

Yet maybe NC State can get into a 3-point shooting match with the Irish. The Wolfpack made a season-best 16 3-point shots Wednesday night, marking its most 3s in more than four years. Freshman guard Terquavion Smith tied his season high by making seven 3-pointers in that game.

Notre Dame has been off the mark from distance in its past two games, going 3 of 18 against Duke and 6 of 26 (including 1 of 15 in the first half) at Miami. The Irish, though, made 11 of their 3s against NC State in the January game.

At Miami, Paul Atkinson Jr., a graduate transfer from Yale, scored 23 points for Notre Dame. The Irish also got 14 points from Dane Goodwin, who two nights earlier was held scoreless for the first time in 87 games.

“You knew he’d be back,” Brey said.

