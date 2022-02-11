Notre Dame playing like road warriors, with Clemson trip next

In a league that typically exacts a heavy toll on visiting teams, Notre Dame has found a way to flourish on the road.

The latest Atlantic Coast Conference road challenge comes Saturday night when the Fighting Irish play at Clemson.

“This group, they love playing on the road,” said Notre Dame coach Mike Brey, whose team is 5-2 in ACC away games this season. “They kind of feel it, they like quieting crowds. There’s a little bit of a cockiness about them on the road where they just loving doing it.”

Brey also is loving where his team stacks up with seven ACC games remaining; the Fighting Irish (17-7, 10-3 ACC) are tied for first place with Duke atop the league standings.

Notre Dame, which has won seven of its last eight games, has matched the program’s best start in ACC play since 2015.

“When we were 3-1 we started talking about the regular-season championship,” Brey said. “I told the team to, ‘Let’s kind of believe that this is fate, this is our destiny, this is our time.’ But to be in first place, you look at those standings, that’s really cool — especially on February 10th.

“I’m really proud of the group. When they have ownership and they believe, it’s really cool to be around. This group is physically tough, but mentally tough, too. It’s a neat group of guys who kind of believe. They believe it’s their time and the psychology of it is a big, big part of it.”

Clemson (12-12, 4-9) on the other hand, is struggling. The Tigers have lost seven of their last nine games, including a two-point loss to North Carolina on Tuesday and an 18-point loss to Duke on Thursday.

“It’s hard,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “The North Carolina loss was a gut punch. You’re playing those guys head-up, you’ve got a chance to win the game and lose on the last play. Then you’ve got to turn around and play, it’s hard. There’s an emotional part of it that is draining for the kids.

“We’ve got to be better defensively in games to give ourselves a chance to win, particularly against the top teams in our league. That hasn’t been a strength of ours.”

–Field Level Media