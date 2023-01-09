Georgia Tech and Notre Dame will be trying to reverse their ACC fortunes when they meet on Tuesday night in South Bend, Ind.

Notre Dame (8-8, 0-5 ACC) has lost three straight and haven’t made a mark in conference play. The Fighting Irish started the season with a 7-2 record and have since struggled offensively, only surpassing 70 points once in the past seven games.

Georgia Tech (8-7, 1-4) has had slightly better results in the ACC, including a 76-70 win against then-No. 12 Miami on Wednesday.

The Yellow Jackets followed that up with a 75-64 loss to Florida State on Saturday.

“Loved our start, loved our finish, just in between there didn’t get it done,” Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said. “We got some great looks in transition, and then just missed some shots around the hoop … life in the ACC we’ve got a quick turnaround on Tuesday.”

Miles Kelly is leading Georgia Tech in scoring this season, averaging 14.6 points per game. Dallan Coleman (9.8 points per game), Jalon Moore (9.3) and Lance Terry have (8.9) are all flirting with double-digit averages for the Yellow Jackets.

Nate Laszewski is leading Notre Dame with 13.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. J.J. Starling is averaging 12.4 points, while Cormac Ryan is averaging 11.9 and Dane Goodwin is averaging 11.6. Trey Wertz is right below double figures with 9.9 points per game.

It’s a senior-heavy group for Notre Dame, which coach Mike Brey said on his weekly radio show will get through adversity well.

“They went through COVID together and got another year, that was a crisis every day,” Brey said. “But just being locked in this place and traveling around and playing in empty arenas, having Christmas at my house, which we’ve kept with by the way, there is something there about the bonds for this team.”

Notre Dame is a perfect 8-0 at home against Georgia Tech since it joined the ACC. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 14-12.

