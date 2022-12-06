Three-point shooting could be the key for each team when Boston University plays at Notre Dame in a nonconference game on Wednesday night in South Bend, Ind.

Notre Dame (6-2) has lost two of its last three contests and struggled from behind the 3-point line in each loss.

The Irish shot 2 of 17 from 3-point range (11.8 percent) – 0 for 9 in the second half — during a 63-51 loss against St. Bonaventure on Nov. 25. They went 11 for 33 from behind the arc in a 62-61 home loss to Syracuse on Saturday.

In between, Notre Dame sank 11 of 26 3-point attempts in a 70-52 victory over Michigan State.

“We gave ourselves a chance (against Syracuse),” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. “I thought their zone stalled us a little bit in the second half. … They had us pushed out a little bit more in the second half, as that zone can do.”

Notre Dame is shooting 36 percent from 3-point range for the season (68 of 189).

BU (5-4) ended a three-game losing streak by beating Merrimack 68-54 on Friday.

The Terriers made 8 of 17 3-point shots in that win but had a hard time making 3s in their three most recent losses leading up to that game. BU was 5 of 24 from 3-point land in a 62-53 setback against Southeast Missouri State; 3 of 26 in a 67-46 loss at Milwaukee; and 5 of 21 in an 81-70 overtime loss to UC Davis.

The Terriers have made 63 of 209 3-point attempts this season (30.1 percent).

BU head coach Joe Jones was not on the bench for the matchup with UC Davis because of an illness.

“There’s a lot more we need to work on to get better at,” BU assistant coach Curtis Wilson said. “It’s all about getting better every day and learning from good and bad.”

