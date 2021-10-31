Norwich extends nightmare league run with loss to Leeds

NORWICH, England (AP)Norwich’s nightmare return to the Premier League continued Sunday as it came off worst from a frenetic four-minute spell against Leeds.

Raphinha and Rodrigo grabbed second-half goals to earn Leeds a 2-1 win at Carrow Road as Marcelo Bielsa’s team picked up a second top-flight victory of the season.

Raphinha opened the scoring in the 56th minute before Andrew Omobamidele leveled in the 58th. Just two minutes later, the Canaries succumbed to Rodrigo’s long-range effort that slipped through Tim Krul’s grasp as Norwich’s winless run in the Premier League extended to 20 matches, 10 of them this season.

Norwich, which lost 7-0 at Chelsea in its previous league game, is bottom with only two points. Leeds has 10 points from 10 games.

After a lack of clear-cut opportunities during the first half, that all changed at the beginning of the second.

First, Raphinha rifled home for his fourth goal of the season. Daniel James passed out to the Brazilian on the right and the Leeds No. 10 cut inside Omobamidele and Grant Hanley before he fired back across goal into the bottom corner.

Norwich responded two minutes later after Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier passed the ball out for a corner, which Milot Rashica whipped in for Omobamidele to head home for his first professional goal.

Leeds retook the lead on the hour mark. Kalvin Phillips passed into the path of Rodrigo, who was given too much time and let fly from 30 yards (meters) with a swirling left-footed drive that slipped through Krul and found the net.

Bielsa’s delight was briefly interrupted when Raphinha clattered into his manager after trying to keep the ball in play but his side was able to hold out for an important three points.

—

