Norwich City-Watford Preview

Watford head coach Claudio Ranieri says his side will head into their crucial Premier League relegation six-pointer with Norwich City “full of energy.”

The Hornets scored late on to snatch a 1-1 draw against fellow strugglers Newcastle United last weekend before their midweek meeting with bottom side Burnley was called off.

Norwich have also experienced a shift in momentum after beating Everton 2-1 in their most recent game to move up to 18th, one place behind Watford.

With just one point separating the sides, albeit with Norwich having played two games more, the stakes could not be much higher at Vicarage Road.

“We are very, very full of energy now,” Ranieri said ahead of Friday’s contest. “The Premier League doesn’t stop after the Norwich game.

“We have to continue to fight, to win, to draw, to lose – I hope very few losses. This is very big. It was also big against Newcastle, and we need the support of our crowd.”

Norwich’s win against Everton was just their third in 21 league games this season and came on the back of six straight defeats without scoring.

Should they make it back-to-back wins with three points against Watford, they will climb out of the relegation zone for the first time this season.

“Getting that victory against Everton was really important for us and it takes a little bit of pressure off going into this Watford game,” said Norwich boss Dean Smith.

“But we all know how important this game is against Watford. It can do a lot for both teams should they win it.

“It gives us the opportunity to try and climb out of the relegation places for however long but it also gives Watford the opportunity to try and get away from us.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Watford – Kiko Femenia

While there are more talented players in Watford’s ranks, Femenia has grown in importance and assisted his third Premier League goal of the season last time out.

The right-back has now set up as many goals in the competition this term than he did in his first 80 appearances for the Hornets (two).

Norwich City – Adam Idah

Idah was handed just a fourth Premier League start of the season last time out and marked it with his first goal in the competition in the win over Everton.

He is now aiming to become the first Republic of Ireland international aged under 21 to score in back-to-back Premier League games since Shane Long for Reading in October 2007.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Watford have won each of their last five league games against Norwich, last having a longer winning run against an opponent vs Ipswich Town (six between 2005 and 2008).

– The Canaries have won just three of their last 29 away league games played on a Friday (D8 L18), a run stretching back to 1967.

– Norwich scored more than once for only the fourth time in their last 45 top-flight matches in the 2-1 win against Everton. Before that win, they had only scored one goal in their previous eight games (D2 L6).

– Since beating Liverpool 3-0 in February 2020, Watford have conceded at least once in each of their last 15 Premier League home games. The last team to have a longer run without a home clean sheet in the competition were Aston Villa (16 between December 2012 and October 2013).

– Norwich have scored the fewest (three) and conceded the most (25) away goals in the Premier League so far this season. Their three goals scored is the fewest 10 away games into a Premier League campaign since 2008-09, when both Fulham and West Brom also had three.