Norwich City-Liverpool Preview

Dean Smith has described Jurgen Klopp as a “grandmaster” of management ahead of Norwich City’s Premier League trip to in-form Liverpool on Saturday.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 10 matches in all competitions, winning the last seven of those and keeping a clean sheet in six of them.

The Reds are aiming to keep pace with Manchester City when they take on lowly Norwich, and visiting boss Smith is ready to test his wits against one of the game’s greats.

“Jurgen has got a few more pieces than me at the moment, so there would be an advantage in terms of the quality of players,” said Smith, a former schools chess champion. “Our mindset is going to be a really important part of it. We have to try to out-think Liverpool where we can.

“I saw them in action during the week and it is amazing what Jurgen has done at Liverpool in the time he has been there – it is something like 50 Champions League wins now. So, yes we are coming up against a grandmaster and I am really looking forward to it.”

Norwich have had a week’s rest since losing 4-0 to Manchester City last weekend, a result that leaves them in the relegation zone, whereas Liverpool face a quick turnaround in games.

The Reds beat Inter 2-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday and are still on for a domestic and European quadruple, albeit with a nine-point deficit to make up on City.

But Klopp, who confirmed Diogo Jota will miss Saturday’s match, is taking nothing for granted.

“We are not the Harlem Globetrotters,” he said. “There are a lot of good teams we have to fight with. Nobody wants to be second. We don’t want to lose finals. I answered this question five million times.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Liverpool – Mohamed Salah

Salah, now fully back up to speed after returning from Africa Cup of Nations duty, has been directly involved in five goals in three league games against Norwich for Liverpool. The Egypt forward has 25 direct goal involvements in the Premier League this season – his next assist will see him register 10+ goals and assists in a season for the third time.

Norwich City – Josh Sargent

The Canaries have scored fewer Premier League goals than any other side this season, with just six of their 14 goals arriving after half-time. All eyes will be on likely starters Teemu Pukki and Sargent up top, with the latter recently netting a double against Watford before his blank in the heavy loss to Man City.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Liverpool have won 13 of their last 15 Premier League games against Norwich (D2), netting 47 goals in these matches (3.1 per game).

– The Reds average 2.8 goals-per-game in the Premier League against Norwich (53 goals in 19 games), their highest rate against any side they have faced at least five times in the competition.

– Norwich have won just one of their last 12 away league games against Liverpool, winning 1-0 in April 1994. They have never scored more than once in these 12 visits, netting just seven goals in total.

– Liverpool have already beaten Norwich twice this season, winning 3-0 in the Premier League and 3-0 in the EFL Cup. There have been eight previous occasions of an English top-flight team beating an opponent by 3+ goals three times in a single season (none by Liverpool), with the most recent being Arsenal against Aston Villa in 2014-15.

– Following their 3-0 win at Watford last month, Norwich are looking to win back-to-back Premier League away games for the first time since January 2012. However, the Canaries have won just one of their 25 away top-flight games against sides in the top three (D8 L16), beating Man City 3-2 on the final day of the 2012-13 campaign.