Brendan Rodgers says Leicester City are ready to “reset and go again”, but the Northern Irishman first wants his side to end the 2021-22 campaign on a high note.

City’s campaign was effectively ended with defeat to Roma in last week’s Europa Conference League semi-finals.

The Foxes followed that up with a 2-1 loss at home to Everton in the Premier League at the weekend, leaving them 14th in the table and unable to finish in a European spot.

Before Rodgers can think about strengthening his side, they first have four more league fixtures to fulfill, starting with Wednesday’s visit of bottom side Norwich City.

“Our notion for this season is really to finish the season as strong as we can,” Rodgers said. “I’m looking forward to the summer already to reset and go again.

“The expectations have really increased because of the performance level over these last couple of years and of course when that increases, the disappointment increases.

“I’ve always got the bigger picture of where this club was at, where we’re at now and the expectations there. We’re very focused on the summer in terms of improving the squad.”

Leicester are without a win in seven games in all competitions since mid-April, while Norwich are without a point in their last four Premier League outings.

Norwich have already been relegated, but manager Dean Smith has set his players the target of finishing above 19th-placed Watford, who are one point better off.

“We haven’t been up to the level of a lot of the teams in this league. I still don’t believe we are the worst team in the league but we haven’t done enough to disprove that,” he said.

“Ultimately, the table doesn’t lie, and we have got to make sure that we try and finish 19th and that is the big thing for us at the moment.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leicester – Patson Daka

Daka scored Leicester’s only goal in the disappointing home loss to lowly Everton last time out, taking his tally to five Premier League goals for the season.

Each of those goals have come at the King Power Stadium, four of which have come in starts. Only Jamie Vardy (six) has scored more often at home for City this season.

Norwich – Sam Byram

Half of Byram’s 12 top-flight appearances this season have come in the past month, with the versatile defender earning big praise from his manager in recent days.

He will likely be asked to slot in at centre-back again here for a Norwich side that have conceded a league-high 75 Premier League goals this season.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Leicester are unbeaten in all three of their Premier League home games against Norwich (W2 D1), though these games have seen just four goals scored in total (two 1-0 wins and a 1-1 draw).

– Norwich lost the reverse fixture against Leicester 2-1 back in August – only in one of the last seven campaigns in which the sides have met have the Canaries lost both league games against the Foxes (2015-16).

– Leicester are winless in five Premier League games (D2 L3), losing each of the last two. The Foxes have not lost three in a row since February 2019 – Claude Puel’s final three games in charge of the club.

– Rodgers’ side have both scored and conceded in a league-high 23 different Premier League games this season, with the Foxes only doing so more in 1994-95 (25) and 2017-18 (24).

– Leicester have conceded a league-high 15 Premier League goals from corners this season. Since 2006-07 (when Opta has full data for goal-type), only two clubs have ever conceded more in a single campaign – Watford in 2016-17 and Brighton and Hove Albion in 2017-18 (both 16).