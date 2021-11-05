Norwich City-Brentford Preview

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke insisted his side will not lose their identity despite their early struggles as they prepare to visit Brentford.

Norwich are winless in their last 25 top-flight away games in the capital and have also registered just two points from their last 20 Premier League matches leaving them bottom of the table.

They have not even managed to score on the road this term – becoming just the second team to do so after Derby County – but Farke claimed his side will not backtrack from their philosophy.

“You need to find the right balance between being pragmatic and effective and not losing your DNA,” Farke said.

“It’s important to stick to our beliefs and I want to bring that into the players heads.

“Don’t lose too much confidence or think too much about the table. Concentrate on what is important for the game.”

Brentford lost in their last home game against Leicester City before being crushed 3-1 by Burnley on their travels.

Head coach Thomas Frank, though, has been satisfied with the Bees’ start despite thinking they should have claimed more points.

“Of course, you’re going into the league and we want to finish high as possible,” Frank said.

“It’s been a good start, especially if you look at the performances. 18 good halves out of 20, that’s good and that’s why we have that many points, actually I think we should have more points if you look at the stats and performances.

“I think in that aspect, I’m a little bit disappointed we’re not higher but I am very aware we have been unlucky with injuries.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brentford – Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney was the Bees’ main man last term and he has continued in similar fashion this term. He has two goals to his name – the joint-highest with Yoanne Wissa and Bryan Mbuemo – while also leading club charts for chances created (14).

Norwich City – Max Aarons

Despite playing at right-back, Max Aarons has created the most chances (eight) for shot-shy Norwich. The full-back also ranks second at the club for successful tackles (16).

KEY OPTA FACTS

·Only Chelsea (15) and Man City (11) have had more different goalscorers in the Premier League than Brentford this season, with nine of the Bees’ 12 goals coming from different players (excluding own goals).

·This will be the first ever top-flight meeting between Brentford and Norwich. The Bees are winless in their last five league meetings with the Canaries, drawing 1-1 twice and losing 1-0 three times in this run.

·Norwich haven’t lost an away league game against Brentford since August 2009 (1-2 in League One), winning two and drawing three of their five visits since then.

·Sides starting the day bottom of the Premier League table have lost 19 of their last 20 league games away to London sides (D1), with Sunderland the last such team to win a visit to the capital (4-0 vs Crystal Palace in February 2017).

·Brentford have lost three of their last four home league matches (D1), as many as in their previous 33 combined (W19 D11). The Bees haven’t lost three in a row at home since December 2018 at Griffin Park in the Championship.