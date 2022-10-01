NATCHITOCHES. La. (AP)Zachary Clement brought Northwestern State back from 12 points down in the final 94 seconds with a pair of touchdowns and a two-point conversion to knock off Nicholls 36-33 on Saturday night.

After losing its first three games to start the season, Northwestern State now finds itself 2-0 and in first place in Southland Conference play.

Nicholls led 33-21 with 3:17 left after Julien Gums’ 37-yard score. Clement answered with a 27-yard strike to Javon Antonio to pull the Demons within five, 33-28, and Northwestern State recovered the onside kick and drove to the Nicholls 3 with nine seconds left.

After Nicholls called a pair of timeouts, Clements hit Antonio on a slant pattern inside the 1 and the receiver spun out of the arms of two would-be tacklers and into the end zone. The pair connected again on a slant pattern in the end zone for a two-point conversion and a three-point lead.

The Demons were flagged for a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties following the PAT and were forced to kick off from their own 10, giving Nicholls the ball at its own 39. Kohen Granier’s pass to the end zone was picked off as time expired.

Clement had 288 yards on 21-for-42 passing and 70 yards on 18 carries to lead Northwestern State (2-3, 2-0). Antonio had nine catches for 132 yards.

Granier was 20 of 41 for 324 yards and two touchdowns for Nicholls. Gums carried 18 times for 104 yards for Nicholls (0-5, 0-1).

