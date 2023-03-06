INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Marques Warrick scored 22 points to lead No. 4 seed Northern Kentucky to a 75-63 victory over top-seeded Youngstown State on Monday night in the semifinal round of the Horizon League Tournament.

Warrick shot 7 for 19 from the floor (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Norse (21-12). Sam Vinson added 17 points and he and Warrick both had six rebounds. Xavier Rhodes pitched in with 12 points and three steals.

Adrian Nelson finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds to pace the Penguins (24-9). Dwayne Cohill added 16 points and Malek Green scored 10.

Warrick scored 16 points in the first half and Northern Kentucky had a 40-25 lead at intermission.

Northern Kentucky will play the winner of the other semifinal between third-seeded Cleveland State and No. 2 seed Milwaukee on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.