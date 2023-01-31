KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Kaleb Thornton scored 15 points to help Northern Illinois defeat Western Michigan 73-59 on Tuesday night.

Thornton added five assists and three steals for the Huskies (9-13, 5-4 Mid-American Conference). David Coit added 13 points while shooting 5 for 15, including 3 for 10 from beyond the arc, and he also had eight rebounds. Zarigue Nutter shot 6 for 16 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

Markeese Hastings led the way for the Broncos (6-16, 2-7) with 22 points, 19 rebounds and two steals. Titus Wright added 16 points for Western Michigan. Lamar Norman Jr. also had 10 points and six rebounds.

