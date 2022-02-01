Northern Illinois beats Western Michigan 75-56

(NEXSTAR) - A sealed copy of the 1990 Sega Genesis game "John Madden Football" has sold for a record-breaking price, proving once again that the coaching and broadcasting legend may just be the godfather of sports video games.

During a video games auction that ran over two days last month, a copy of "John Madden Football" sold for $480,000. That price, vastly more than the original game would have sold for originally, set a world record for the most ever paid for a sports video game, according to Heritage Auctions.