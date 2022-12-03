DENTON, Texas (AP)Abou Ousmane had 19 points in North Texas’ 75-45 win against Omaha on Saturday night.

Ousmane also contributed eight rebounds for the Mean Green (6-2). Jayden Martinez added 13 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc, and he also had six rebounds. Aaron Scott shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Frankie Fidler finished with 14 points and two blocks for the Mavericks (3-6). Akol Arop added 12 points for Omaha. In addition, JJ White finished with six points and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.