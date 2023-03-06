SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP)Boden Skunberg scored 24 points, Grant Nelson totaled 20 points and 22 rebounds and North Dakota State defeated South Dakota State 89-79 on Monday night in the semifinal round of the Summit League Tournament.

North Dakota State, the No. 3 seed, will play top-seeded Oral Roberts – winners of 16 in a row – in the championship game on Tuesday.

Skunberg shot 10 for 15 from the floor with four 3-pointers for the Bison (16-16). Damari Wheeler-Thomas scored 17 on 7-of-10 shooting.

The second-seeded Jackrabbits (19-13) were led by Alex Arians’ 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. Matthew Mims added 19 points as the Jackrabbits’ seven-game win streak came to an end.

North Dakota State led 40-34 at halftime and used 17 points from Skunberg to hold South Dakota State at bay in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.