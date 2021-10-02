North Dakota State defeats rival Fighting Hawks 16-10

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP)Quincy Patterson rushed for North Dakota State’s only touchdown late in the game and the Bison used that score and three field goals by Jake Reinholz to beat North Dakota 16-10 on Saturday in a Missouri Valley Football Conference opener.

Patterson’s 3-yard score on third-and-goal completed a 58-yard drive that took 4 1/2 minutes off the clock.

Reinholz’s final field goal, a 30-yarder, gave the Bison (4-0, 1-0) the lead late in the third quarter. It came after the Fighting Hawks (2-2, 0-1) turned the ball over on downs at their own 20. They also failed on another fourth-down conversion at the NDSU 42, where the Bison began their final scoring drive.

North Dakota kicked a field goal with 16 seconds left but couldn’t recover an onside kick.

The victory kept the Bison, fifth-ranked in the FCS coaches poll, perfect in their four Division I meetings with No. 11 North Dakota in a rivalry that dates to 1894. This was the 114th meeting with the Bison winning for the first time in Grand Forks since 1997.

The loss snapped a 12-game home winning streak for the Hawks, which had been the third-longest streak in the FCS.

Tommy Schuster threw a 30-yard pass to Bo Belquist for North Dakota’s only touchdown.

