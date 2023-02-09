FARGO, N.D. (AP)Grant Nelson scored 19 points to help North Dakota State defeat Omaha 84-58 on Thursday night.

Nelson also added 13 rebounds and five assists for the Bison (10-15, 7-6 Summit League). Andrew Morgan added 16 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and they also had six rebounds. Tajavis Miller recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The Mavericks (7-19, 3-11) were led in scoring by Frankie Fidler, who finished with 14 points. Jaeden Marshall added 12 points for Omaha. Tony Osburn also put up 12 points. The loss was the Mavericks’ eighth straight.

