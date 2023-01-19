GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP)Treysen Eaglestaff had 19 points in North Dakota’s 77-60 win over UMKC on Thursday night.

Eaglestaff added six rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks (7-13, 1-6 Summit League). Matt Norman was 6-of-12 shooting (5 for 11 from distance) to add 17 points. B.J. Omot and Tsotne Tsartsidze had 16 points apiece. The victory broke a six-game losing streak for the Fightin’ Hawks.

Shemarri Allen and Rayquawndis Mitchell led the Kangaroos (7-13, 3-4) with 17 points apiece. Allen also had seven rebounds, six assists and six steals. Tyler Andrews had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. North Dakota hosts Oral Roberts while UMKC travels to play North Dakota State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.