CONWAY, Ark. (AP)Jacari Lane’s 19 points helped North Alabama defeat Central Arkansas 78-73 on Wednesday night.

Lane was 7 of 9 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Lions (10-10, 2-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Daniel Ortiz scored 16 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and added six rebounds. Damien Forrest recorded 13 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line. The Lions ended a five-game losing streak with the win.

Camren Hunter finished with a triple double of 20 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals for the Bears (6-14, 1-6). Central Arkansas also got 15 points from Collin Cooper. Masai Olowokere also put up 14 points and six rebounds.

