SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP)Miles Norris scored 15 points to lead UC Santa Barbara over San Diego Christian 81-68 on Monday night.

Norris shot 7 for 10 with a 3-pointer for the Gauchos (7-2). Cole Anderson had 11 points and Calvin Wishart scored 10 with four steals.

Greg Chew Jr. finished with 21 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks. Ausage Siamu added 14 points and Joshua O’Campo scored 13.

