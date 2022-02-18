Norrie holds off Korda to reach Delray Beach semifinals

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP)Top-seeded Cameron Norrie reached the semifinals of the Delray Beach Open, beating No. 5 seed Sebastian Korda 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (4) on Friday.

Korda won the first two points of the deciding tiebreaker, then lost six of the next seven points and couldn’t recover. He was a finalist last year.

Norrie will face fourth-seeded Tommy Paul in the semifinals. Paul – who has dropped only six games in his two matches at Delray so far this year – eased past Stefan Kozlov 6-3, 6-1.

No. 2 seed and 2020 Delray champion Reilly Opelka also made the semifinals, beating Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-1. Opelka will face unseeded John Millman, who upset No. 3 seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-4 in the last match Friday night.

Both semifinal matches are Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories