CINCINNATI (AP)Landers Nolley II scored 23 points as Cincinnati beat Tulane 88-77 in an American Athletic Conference opener on Thursday night.

Nolley was 7-of-13 shooting, including 5 for 9 from distance, for the Bearcats (10-4). Mika Adams-Woods scored 18 points while shooting 7 of 8 from the field, adding six assists. Viktor Lakhin had 13 points.

Kevin Cross finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Green Wave (7-5). Jaylen Forbes added 20 points, while Jalen Cook scored 15.

Cincinnati took the lead 19 seconds into the game and never relinquished it.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. Cincinnati visits Temple and Tulane hosts Memphis.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.