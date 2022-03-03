LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP)Ochai Agbaji scored 22 points, Dajuan Harris blocked Mike Miles’ shot in the final seconds and sixth-ranked Kansas avenged a loss to TCU two days earlier with a 72-68 victory Thursday night that kept the Jayhawks tied atop the Big 12 heading into their regular-season finale.

Christian Braun added 12 points, Harris had 11 and David McCormack 10 for the Jayhawks (24-6, 13-4), who head into their game against No. 21 Texas on Saturday tied with third-ranked Baylor in the conference standings.

The Bears play Iowa State in their regular-season finale on Saturday.

Emanuel Miller scored 18 points to lead the Horned Frogs (19-10, 8-9). Damion Baugh finished with 14 points.

The Jayhawks were clinging to a 71-68 lead when the Horned Frogs forced a shot-clock violation with eight seconds left in the game. Miles tried to go to the rim for a layup but was blocked by Harris, and the ball landed in the hands of teammate Jalen Wilson, who made one of two free throws to put the game away.

NO. 2 ARIZONA 81, STANFORD 69

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) – Bennedict Mathurin scored 24 points, Christian Koloko added 21 and Arizona bounced back from a sluggish start to beat Stanford.

The Wildcats (27-3, 17-2 Pac-12) labored through most of the first half after clinching the Pac-12 regular-season title on Tuesday, falling into a nine-point hole. Arizona found an offensive rhythm to close the half, kept hitting shots in the second and turned up the defensive pressure to remain undefeated (16-0) at home.

Spencer Jones scored 22 points and Michael O’Connell added 16 points – all in the first half – for Stanford (15-14, 8-11) .

NO. 14 HOUSTON 84, TEMPLE 46

HOUSTON (AP) – Fabian White Jr. had 26 points and six rebounds and Houston scored the first 15 points in a rout of Temple.

White was 11 of 18 from the field to help the Cougars (26-4, 15-2 American Athletic) win their sixth straight.

Taze Moore added 19 points, Jamal Shead had 10 points and a career-high 13 assists, and Josh Carlton finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Nick Jourdain and Jahlil White each scored 10 points for Temple (16-11, 9-7).

NO. 20 ILLINOIS 60, PENN STATE 55

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) – Da’Monte Williams made four 3-pointers on his way to a season-high 14 points, helping Illinois hold off Penn State.

The victory keeps the Illini (21-8, 14-5 Big Ten) in contention for a share of the conference title if they beat Iowa and Wisconsin loses to the Nebraska on Sunday. The Badgers have already clinched at least a share of the Big Ten title, and could win it outright by beating the Cornhuskers.

Jalen Pickett had 18 points, seven assists and five rebounds to lead Penn State (12-15, 7-12).

NO. 23 OHIO STATE 80, MICHIGAN STATE 69

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Malaki Branham scored 22 points and Ohio State snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over Michigan State.

Branham scored 15 points in the second half and finished 9 for 16 from the floor for the Buckeyes (19-9, 12-7 Big Ten).

E.J. Liddell scored 19 points and Joey Brunk added 18 for Ohio State, while Jamari Wheeler finished with 16 points, tying his career high with four 3-pointers.

Gabe Brown scored 13 points, and Marcus Bingham Jr. added 11 for Michigan State (19-11, 10-9).

NO. 24 IOWA 82, MICHIGAN 71

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Keegan Murray scored 15 of his 23 points in the first half to help Iowa build a big lead on the way to a win over Michigan.

Jordan Bohannon, the Big Ten’s all-time leading 3-point shooter, scored 19 points and was 5 of 7 beyond the arc for the Hawkeyes (22-8, 12-7 Big Ten). Kris Murray scored 19 points and Tony Perkins had 13 points.

Hunter Dickinson had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Eli Brooks had 17points, Caleb Houston scored 11 and DeVante’ Jones added 10 for Michigan (16-13, 10-9). The Wolverines were without coach Juwan Howard for the fourth game of his five-game suspension for hitting a Wisconsin assistant in the head.

