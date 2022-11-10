LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP)Jalen Wilson had 21 points and nine rebounds, Gradey Dick added 12 points, and No. 5 Kansas tuned up for the Champions Classic next week by routing perennial Summit League contender North Dakota State 82-59 on Thursday night.

MJ Rice added 10 points in his college debut, and the Jayhawks (2-0) ramped up the defensive pressure, building a 48-19 lead by halftime and coasting to their Division I-leading 13th consecutive victory.

They did so without coach Bill Self, who along with assistant Kurtis Townsend served the second game of school-imposed four-game suspensions. The penalty, part of the fallout of an FBI investigation into college basketball, also will keep Self from the bench for the Jayhawks’ showdown against No. 5 Duke on Tuesday night in Indianapolis.

Grant Nelson had 11 points and Boden Skunberg scored 10 for the Bison (0-2).

NO. 9 CREIGHTON 96, NORTH DAKOTA 61

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 24 points and three nights after a flat performance in its opener, No. 9 Creighton looked like the team it was expected to be in a 96-61 rout of North Dakota.

The Fighting Hawks (1-1) were Creighton’s second straight opponent from the Summit League. Unlike Monday, when the Bluejays struggled with their 3-point shooting and didn’t put away St. Thomas until the final 10 minutes, this one was over in the first 10.

Creighton (2-0) missed five of its first six shots and committed three early turnovers, allowing North Dakota to take a brief lead. Then the Bluejays took off on a 29-3 run.

The 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner, who played with the flu on Monday, had three straight dunks while making seven of his first eight shots and he finished 10 for 11 in 24 minutes.

Tsotne Tsartsidze led the Hawks with 16 points.

NO. 12 TEXAS 82, HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 31

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Marcus Carr scored 11 points and had four steals as No. 12 Texas used suffocating defense and a relentless fast break to defeat Houston Christian.

The Longhorns (2-0) raced to a 16-0 lead in the first five minutes. Texas forced 21 turnovers, including 12 steals, that resulted in 32 points.

Texas had 27 fast-break points.

Tristan Moore led Houston Christian (0-2) with eight points.

NO. 13 INDIANA 101, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 49

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Trayce Jackson-Davis had 21 points and six rebounds in 21 minutes and No. 13 Indiana made 10 3-pointers to rout Bethune-Cookman.

The Hoosiers (2-0) improved to 10-0 all-time against Southwestern Athletic Conference foes. Indiana’s victories this season have come by a total of 87 points.

Joe French had 11 points and Marcus Garrett added 10 to lead the Wildcats (0-2).

NO. 25 TEXAS TECH 78, TEXAS SOUTHERN 54

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Kevin Obanor and Jaylon Tyson each scored 13 points and No. 25 Texas Tech overpowered Texas Southern.

De’vion Harmon added 12 points for the Red Raiders (2-0).

Texas Southern (0-2) was led by Zytarius Morlte with 12 points while Davon Barnes added 10.

—

