DURHAM, N.C. (AP)North Carolina spoiled the emotional home finale of retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski, beating fourth-ranked rival Duke 94-81 on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The day that was all about the coach who has 1,196 career victories and five NCAA championships abruptly turned into a season-defining performance for the Tar Heels, who played fearlessly in an extra rowdy arena and shot 59% after halftime.

By the final minutes, the Tar Heels (23-8, 15-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) had stretched the lead to double figures, hitting clinching free throws and leaving the ”Cameron Crazies” in disbelief that Krzyzewski’s final home game after 42 years at the helm of Duke would end this way.

Krzyzewski could only watch from his seat at the end, with UNC in firm control.

Armando Bacot scored 23 points to lead UNC. Freshman Paolo Banchero scored 23 points for the Blue Devils (26-5, 16-4), who shot just 42%.

NO. 2 ARIZONA 89, CALIFORNIA 61

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) – Oumar Ballo scored 16 points and Bennedict Mathurin added 13 as Arizona became the first Pac-12 team to win 18 conference games.

The Wildcats (28-3, 18-2) finished 17-0 at home in its first season under coach Tommy Lloyd. Pelle Larsson and Justin Kier scored 13 points each.

Cal (12-19, 5-15) played well for stretches but couldn’t recover from a big early Arizona run. Jordan Shepherd led the Bears with 16 points.

NO. 3 BAYLOR 75, IOWA STATE 68

WACO, Texas (AP) – James Akinjo scored 20 points and Baylor clinched a share of the Big 12 title with its fifth consecutive win.

Akinjo put the Bears (26-5, 14-4) ahead to stay with a 3-pointer with 3:37 left, followed seconds later by a driving reverse layup. They had fallen behind after building a 25-point lead in the game’s first 12 minutes.

Baylor (26-5, 14-4) had never won a Big 12 title before claiming it outright last season on the way to its first national championship. The Bears are conference co-champs this time with sixth-ranked Kansas.

Kendall Brown had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Baylor. Adam Flagler scored 13 points and Jeremy Sochan 12.

Gabe Kalscheur had 18 points for Iowa State (20-11, 7-11).

NO. 5 AUBURN 82, SOUTH CAROLINA 71

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Jabari Smith scored 21 points and K.D. Johnson had 18 as Auburn won its fourth Southeastern Conference title.

The Tigers (27-4, 15-3 SEC) celebrated on the court amid a flurry of orange and blue confetti. The team held at least a share of the SEC lead all season.

Smith made 3 of 3 3-pointers and is 21 of 37 over the last six games, when he’s averaging 25 points.

Jermaine Couisnard led South Carolina (18-12, 9-9) with 22 points, 16 in the second half. James Reese V scored 18 and Erik Stevenson added 13 points and eight rebounds.

NO. 6 KANSAS 70, NO. 21 TEXAS 63, OT

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – David McCormack had 22 points and 10 rebounds and threw down the clinching dunk in overtime as Kansas clinched the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.

Jalen Wilson had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Christian Braun had 13 points and 11 boards as the Jayhawks (25-6, 14-4) wrapped up at least a share of the regular-season conference title.

The Jayhawks tied it 61-all when Ochai Agbaji, who was 0-for-10 shooting at that point, hit his only field goal with 2:37 left in overtime. Courtney Ramey came up empty at the other end for Texas, and McCormack made two foul shots to give Kansas the lead before Wilson added two more to provide some breathing room.

Ramey finished with 18 points for the Longhorns (21-10, 10-8).

NO. 7 KENTUCKY 71, FLORIDA 63

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Oscar Tshiebwe had 27 points and 15 rebounds for his 25th double-double of the season as the Wildcats secured the No. 3 seed in next week’s Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The Wildcats (25-6, 14-4 SEC) ended a two-game road skid in league play and won their fourth straight in Gainesville. They never trailed in this one, and Tshiebwe was a big reason why.

The 6-foot-9, 255-pound forward and national player of the year candidate scored 17 of Kentucky’s 19 points over a 7 1/2-minute span that included both halves. The junior scored the team’s first 11 points of the second half – all in the paint while almost single-handily building a double-digit lead for the Wildcats.

Colin Castleton led the Gators (19-12, 9-9) with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

NO. 8 PURDUE 69, INDIANA 67

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Eric Hunter Jr. scored 17 points and Sasha Stefanovic added 15 to help Purdue rally past its archrival.

Zach Edey added 10 points and 11 rebounds as the Boilermakers (25-6, 14-6 Big Ten) snapped a season-high, two-game losing streak.

Xavier Johnson led the Hoosiers with 18 points and a career-high 12 assists, but his half-court heave to win it with 0.3 seconds left was an air ball.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 15 points and six rebounds while Miller Kopp scored 14 points for Indiana (18-12, 9-11).

NO. 11 VILLANOVA 78, BUTLER 59

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Justin Moore scored 16 points and Jermaine Samuels added 15 as Villanova built a big early lead and handed Butler its fifth straight loss.

Caleb Daniels and Collin Gillespie each scored 11 points and Jordan Longino had 10 for Villanova.

The Wildcats (23-7, 16-4 Big East) will be the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament.

Chuck Harris had 19 points to lead Butler (13-18, 6-14) and Bo Hodges had 12 points and six rebounds.

Villanova scored 11 straight points during a 20-1 run that made it 23-4 at the outset and the Wildcats were up by 28 midway through the second half.

OKLAHOMA STATE 52, NO. 12 TEXAS TECH 51

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) – Bryce Thompson made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 19.4 seconds left as Oklahoma State eliminated the Red Raiders from the Big 12 title race.

Terrence Shannon missed a contested jumper just before the buzzer for Texas Tech, and Oklahoma State (15-15, 8-10) celebrated a win in its season finale. Oklahoma State is banned from postseason play because of NCAA rules violations, so the Cowboys can’t play in the Big 12 Tournament next week.

The Red Raiders (23-8, 12-6) needed a victory and losses by Baylor and Kansas to finished tied for the Big 12 lead.

Kevin Obanor led Texas Tech with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Rondel Walker led the Cowboys with 12 points and Thompson had 11.

NO. 13 TENNESSEE 78, NO. 14 ARKANSAS 74

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Freshman guard Zakai Zeigler, whose family was left homeless by a fire in New York City last weekend, made two key free throws in the final seconds to help the Vols hold on against Arkansas.

Tennessee (23-7, 14-4 Southeastern Conference) wrapped up the No. 2 seed for the SEC Tournament. Zeigler finished with 13 points. Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi each scored 15 and Josiah-Jordan James added 12 for Tennessee.

Notae scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half for the Razorbacks (24-7, 13-5). Stanley Ummude and Chris Lykes both had 15.

NO. 17 UCLA 75, NO. 16 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 68

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 27 points and UCLA defeated Southern California to claim the No. 2 seed in next week’s Pac-12 Tournament.

Jules Bernard added 19 points for the Bruins (23-6, 15-5), who came into the teams’ regular-season finale tied for second in the league with their crosstown rival. Johnny Juzang returned for UCLA after missing two games with a sprained right ankle and had eight points.

The Trojans (25-6, 14-6) were led by Isaiah Mobley with 20 points and eight rebounds. Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson added 13 points each.

NO. 18 UCONN 75, DEPAUL 68

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – Adama Sanogo scored a game-high 26 points as UConn snapped DePaul’s three-game winning streak. Sanogo also had 11 rebounds, giving him his eighth double-double of the season.

Tyrese Martin added 19 points and 16 rebounds for UConn, which held a 49-31 edge on the boards. UConn (22-8, 13-6 Big East) has won six of its last seven games.

Javon Freeman-Liberty led DePaul (15-15, 6-14) with 22 points, while Brandon Johnson had 14.

UConn secured the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Big East Tournament. DePaul is No. 10.

NO. 22 MURRAY STATE 71, MOREHEAD STATE 67

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) – Tevin Brown scored 23 points to lead Murray State over Morehead State to give the Racers their 20th consecutive victory, the Ohio Valley Conference tournament title and an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament.

MVP Justice Hill added 21 points for the Racers (30-2), who shot just 38% from the field but won the rebounding battle 47-31 and had an edge on second-chance points (16-7).

The defending OVC tournament champion Eagles (23-11) got 32 points and eight rebounds from forward Johni Broome.

LSU 80, NO. 25 ALABAMA 77, OT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Tari Eason scored 20 points and had a key block that led to his go-ahead dunk with 38 seconds left in overtime as LSU scored the final six points to escape.

Darius Days had 24 points and Brandon Murray finished with 17 for LSU (21-10, 9-9 Southeastern Conference), which had lost three of four.

Keon Ellis scored 19 points for Alabama (19-12, 9-9) and Jahvon Quinerly added 16, including a 3-pointer in OT that gave the Crimson Tide a 75-74 lead. Ellis extended the advantage to three points on his layup with 1:31 remaining, but Alabama didn’t score again.

—

