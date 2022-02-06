No. 5 and on the rise, Kentucky faces South Carolina

The Southeastern Conference regular-season title may be beyond the grasp of Kentucky, but head coach John Calipari is thinking bigger picture and may have the depth to get the job done.

After a wildly successful week, the No. 5 Wildcats (19-4, 8-2 SEC) cap a two-game road trip Tuesday night by facing South Carolina (13-9, 4-6) in Columbia, S.C.

Kentucky will be searching for its fifth successive win, but the club realizes an SEC title might not be there for the taking. But with postseason Madness arriving in a month, expectations are on the rise.

The second-place Wildcats trail top-ranked Auburn (22-1, 10-0) by two games in the conference, and the streaking Tigers — winners of 19 straight — hold the head-to-head advantage after beating Calipari’s crew 80-71 in their only regular-season matchup on Jan. 22.

That loss at Auburn has been the Wildcats’ only blip in more than a month. Following last Saturday’s 80-62 road rout of then-No. 5 Kansas, Kentucky defeated Vanderbilt 77-70 Wednesday and added another W with a 66-55 triumph Saturday at Alabama.

In Tuscaloosa against the Crimson Tide, Calipari seemingly had a vision in the night, decided to look down his bench and turned to seldom-used reserve Daimion Collins.

“Our guard play was good, but (he) was the difference-maker,” said Calipari. “I don’t know what woke me up in the middle of the night saying, ‘Lob, lob, lob,’ but I told the guys at shootaround we’re going to throw the lob and I’m putting (Collins) in for that reason.

“He now has forced me to figure out how to play him.”

Collins did not play in the previous two games and had logged only seven minutes combined in the three before that.

But against Alabama, the 6-foot-9 Atlanta native came off the bench to produce 10 points and six rebounds in only nine minutes, giving the Wildcats a needed boost.

“When you have that kind of depth, you have a lot of room for error,” Calipari said. “You need all the weapons you have because you just don’t know (when) someone is struggling.”

The Wildcats lead the all-time series with the Gamecocks 53-13 but have split the past four games, losing twice on the road.

For 20 minutes Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina looked like it was primed to upset No. 22 Tennessee and trailed by just four points. However, the 3-pointer played a major role in the outcome.

While South Carolina connected on 5 of 19 treys (26.3 percent), its defense could not slow down the Volunteers’ barrage: The visitors tied their season-best mark by making 14 of 27 (51.9 percent) from deep.

Coach Frank Martin said the Gamecocks lost their confidence in a second half that featured the Vols outscoring them by 20, ending in an 81-57 shellacking and a second straight loss.

“Deflating plays in the second half,” Martin said. “The reason I say deflating is because now, guys kind of dropped their heads. As soon as you drop your head against a top 20 team, they’re going to score.”

However, Martin saved his harshest criticism for his big men after the Vols claimed the rebounding battle 38-34 and won second-chance points 18-2.

“It’s embarrassing,” Martin admitted. “I don’t throw kids under the bus, but I don’t know what to do. Our guards are our leading rebounders every game. Our guards actually get more rebounds than our big guys put together.

“We get no scoring from there, no rebounding from there.”

