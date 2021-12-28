No. 1 Baylor breaks century mark for 1st time this season

WACO, Texas (AP)James Akinjo scored a career-high 27 points and top-ranked Baylor extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 18 in a row by beating Northwestern State 104-68 on Tuesday night.

Baylor (12-0) scored the game’s first 13 points. Later in the first half, Akinjo started another 13-0 run with three consecutive 3-pointers in a span of 64 seconds – his only made 3s in the game.

Adam Flagler added 21 points with five 3s and had 11 assists for the Bears. Jeremy Sochan scored 16 points and had 11 rebounds in his first career start, and fellow freshman Kendall Brown had 12 points with nine rebounds.

Carvell Teasett scored a career-high 18 points on six 3s for Northwestern State (3-11), which has yet to defeat a Division I opponent this season.

Baylor scored more than 100 points for the first time this season and shot 50% from the field (39 of 78), even after missing its last 10 shots.

NO. 4 GONZAGA 96, NORTH ALABAMA 63

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Julian Strawther scored 15 points, Rasir Bolton added 14 points, and Gonzaga beat North Alabama to extend the nation’s longest home winning streak to 59 games.

Nolan Hickman scored 13 points, Drew Timme had 12, and Anton Watson had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Gonzaga (11-2), which wrapped up its nonconference schedule.

C.J. Brim scored 15 points for North Alabama (7-6).

This one was over early, despite North Alabama trailing 21-16 midway through the first half. After that, the Zags launched an 18-3 run, aided by five Lions turnovers, to take a 39-19 lead. The Lions went six minutes without a field goal at one point. Gonzaga led 47-25 at halftime.

NO. 17 TEXAS 78, INCARNATE WORD 33

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Dylan Disu had 14 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks in his longest appearance of the season for Texas, which beat Incarnate Word.

Disu played 20 minutes. He had missed the first eight games of the season while recovering from knee surgery that he underwent while at Vanderbilt last season. played 20 minutes.

Tre Mitchell contributed 14 points, six rebounds and three steals for Texas (10-2). Timmy Allen had seven rebounds and seven assists. Texas scored 17 fast-break points, one fewer than its season best.

RJ Glasper led Incarnate Word (2-11) with 13 points. The Cardinals shot 26.5% from the field, the worst by a Texas opponent this season.

Incarnate Word failed to score for nearly the first six minutes of the game and produced the fewest points by a Texas opponent in a half this season.

NO. 25 TEXAS TECH 75, ALABAMA STATE 53

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Davion Warren scored 15 points, and Texas Tech rolled over Alabama State in the final Big 12 tuneup for the Red Raiders.

Warren put Texas Tech (10-2) ahead for good on a 3-pointer midway through the first half, and Clarence Nadolny gave the Red Raiders their first 20-point lead on a layup midway through the second half.

The Red Raiders were supposed to open Big 12 play on New Year’s Day at home against Oklahoma State, but COVID-19 issues in the Cowboys’ program postponed the game to Jan. 13. The conference opener is now Jan. 5 at No. 8 Iowa State.

Gerald Liddell scored 15 points and Trace Young had 14 on 4-of-9 shooting from 3 for Alabama State (1-11), which dropped to 0-9 on the road with a second consecutive loss to a ranked Big 12 team in Texas.

