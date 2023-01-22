HOUSTON (AP)Damian Dunn scored 16 points and made the go-ahead free throw, Kur Jongkuch blocked Houston’s go-ahead attempt in the final seconds and Temple held on to defeat the top-ranked Cougars 56-55 on Sunday.

Temple improved to 3-18 against No. 1 ranked teams. The Owls (12-9, 6-2 American Athletic Conference) earned their first win over a No. 1 ranked team since a 77-69 win at No. 1 Cincinnati on Feb. 20, 2000.

Zach Hicks added 12 points for Temple, which snapped a six-game losing streak to Houston. The Owls shot 31% but were 20 of 22 from the free throw line.

Jamal Shead scored 13 points, and Marcus Sasser added 12 points for Houston (18-2, 6-1), which saw its nine-game winning streak snapped.

NO. 3 PURDUE 58, MARYLAND 55

Zach Edey had 24 points and 16 rebounds and Braden Smith’s two free throws with 3.9 seconds left helped Purdue fend off a furious second-half charge from Maryland.

The Boilermakers are off to the best start in school history (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten). They’ve won six straight and are the fifth conference team since 2000 to win 19 of its first 20 games. Edey had his 16th double-double this season.

Julian Reese scored 19 points to help the Terrapins (12-7, 3-5) overcome a 14-point halftime deficit to have a chance to force to overtime.

NO. 15 UCONN 86, BUTLER 56

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and UConn snapped a three-game losing streak in emphatic fashion by routing Butler.

Adama Sanogo added 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Huskies (16-5, 5-5 Big East), who won their first 14 games this season but dropped five of six coming into the game. Alex Karaban added 15 points and Tristen Newton scored 11 points for the Huskies.

Chuck Harris had 16 points and Simas Lukosius added 12 for Butler (11-10, 3-7), which was playing its third straight game without center Manny Bates, who is still recovering from a knee injury suffered earlier this month against St. John’s.

—

