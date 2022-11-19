ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP)Michigan running back Blake Corum hurt his left knee late in the first half of the third-ranked Wolverines’ 19-17 victory against Illinois on Saturday, but coach Jim Harbaugh said the Heisman Trophy hopeful had no structural damage.

Corum tried to play in the second half, but mostly watched as Michigan pulled out the game with a late field goal. The Wolverines have their rivalry game against No. 2 Ohio State looming next week.

Corum took a low hit and fumbled the ball away with Michigan leading 7-3. He grabbed his left knee and remained down for several minutes as the team’s medical staff attended to him. He walked off the field and up the tunnel toward the locker room, where he had X-rays.

”Structurally good, which is great news,” Harbaugh said.

Michigan (11-0) plays at Ohio State next Saturday with a spot in the Big Ten championship game on the line and College Football Playoff implications.

Corum was cleared to play in the second half against Illinois and played sparingly on the opening possession. The junior had a 5-yard run, but pulled himself out of the game after blocking for a pass attempt.

”It was bothering him,” Harbaugh acknowledged.

Corum was on sideline with his helmet off for the rest of the game.

Corum had 108 yards on 18 carries against Illinois. He has eight straight 100-yard rushing games, tying the school record with current running backs coach Mike Hart, who set the mark in 2007.

He entered the game with 18 touchdowns, leading all FBS players, and ranking third with 1,349 yards rushing.

Donovan Edwards, Michigan’s second-leading rusher, also did not play against Illinois because of an undisclosed injury.

That left Michigan with freshman C.J. Stokes as the top player in its banged-up outfield.

