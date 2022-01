HONOLULU (KHON2) -- On Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received confirmation that the remaining hikers stranded on the Kamananui Trail in Moanalua were able to hike safely out of the trail.

A total of 14 people from two separate parties were in need of rescue on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, due to the rivers' rising water levels and worsening weather conditions.