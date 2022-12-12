RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)North Carolina State has hired Robert Anae as offensive coordinator after the departure of Tim Beck to become head coach at Coastal Carolina.

The school announced the arrival of Anae on Monday along with the hiring of Garett Tujague as offensive line coach.

Anae spent last year at Syracuse, where he helped the Orange to a 6-0 start that included a peak at No. 14 in the AP Top 25. Before that, Anae spent six seasons at Virginia and helped quarterback Brennan Armstrong break single-season school records for passing yards, touchdown passes and total offense in 2021.

Tujague had spent the past seven seasons as line coach at Virginia. He replaces John Garrison, who left for Mississippi.

The 25th-ranked Wolfpack will face Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl later this month. Head coach Dave Doeren says the remaining staff will work collaboratively on play-calling duties for the game with Beck’s departure.

—

