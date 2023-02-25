LUBBOCK, Texas (AP)JaKobe Coles knew the injury situation for No. 24 TCU would mean a bigger role against Texas Tech.

The sophomore big man might not have envisioned standing at the free-throw line with a one-point deficit in the final seconds. He calmly came through.

Coles made two free throws with 4.3 seconds remaining, and the Horned Frogs held on for an 83-82 victory Saturday despite blowing a 12-point lead in the final eight minutes.

After De’Vion Harmon’s steal and layup put the Red Raiders in front by one with 12 seconds remaining, Coles caught a pass from Emanuel Miller in the lane and was fouled by Fardaws Aimaq.

The Horned Frogs (19-10, 8-8 Big 12), who were without center Eddie Lampkin again because of an ankle injury, weren’t in the bonus. They went inside anyway after the Red Raiders used one of two fouls to give on TCU leading scorer Mike Miles Jr. on the previous possession.

Coles, who was a minute shy of his season high with 27, rose for the shot as the ball was knocked loose and he made contact with Aimaq.

”Emanuel I thought made a terrific play feeding JaKobe,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. ”We said that would be open, and we wanted to get it inside because we figured they’d foul Mike if we got it out front again.”

Harmon’s desperation 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded wasn’t close, ending a four-game winning streak for Texas Tech (16-13, 5-11), which is trying to stay in the hunt for an NCAA Tournament berth despite an 0-8 start in Big 12 play.

”These guys have been under a lot of stress,” Red Raiders coach Mark Adams said. ”I was proud of our guys for coming back. These guys have been through a lot, and we’re probably a little bit worn out emotionally.”

Miles scored 24 points and Coles 15 for the Horned Frogs, who had lost five of six and were coming off a loss to No. 3 Kansas at home. Miller had 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Xavier Cork scored 10 points despite foul trouble.

Aimaq scored 19 points, Harmon had 18 and Kevin Obanor finished with 17 points and nine rebounds for Texas Tech.

TCU led 74-62 after a 3-pointer by Coles with 7:39 remaining, but Texas Tech went on an 8-0 run and eventually got the deficit to two with three minutes to go.

Jaylon Tyson’s 3-pointer with 1:43 left gave the Red Raiders their first lead since the 10-minute mark of the first half before Damion Baugh, who had nine assists, fed Miles for a dunk.

With TCU still leading by one, Miles drove to the basket before a kick-out pass that Harmon intercepted and converted into a layup for an 82-81 lead.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

TCU managed to stay ranked through its extended slump, and is 2-5 in February. The Frogs have been ranked in 12 consecutive polls, but that school-record streak could be in jeopardy when the new AP Top 25 comes out Monday.

ROUNDING INTO FORM

Miles, the preseason Big 12 player of the year, bounced back from a 4-of-14 shooting night against the Jayhawks on Monday by making eight of 16 from the floor. It was his third game after missing five with a hyperextended right knee.

”Mike hit some clutch shots,” Dixon said. ”He’s back now. I kind of said that we needed probably two games under (his) belt. That’s just how the world works when you’re out that long.”

BIG PICTURE

TCU: The Horned Frogs ended a seven-game losing streak in Lubbock, and former Texas Tech player Micah Peavy played an important role in the second half. Both of his baskets came on consecutive put-back baskets during a stretch that helped turn away one of several second-half rallies from the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders might have finished the rally with better defensive rebounding in the second half. The Horned Frogs had several put-back buckets after the break and outscored Texas Tech 20-12 on second-chance points. ”They’ve been rebounding like crazy,” Dixon said of the Red Raiders. ”So we had to get that done.”

UP NEXT

TCU: No. 8 Texas at home on Wednesday.

Texas Tech: At No. 3 Kansas on Tuesday.

