SAN ANTONIO (AP)Johnell Davis scored 14 points off the bench, Brandon Weatherspoon had 12 points and No. 24 Florida Atlantic won its 17th straight game, 83-64 over UTSA on Thursday night.

Reserve Alijah Martin added 11 points and Nate Boyd had 10 for the Owls (18-1, 8-0 Conference USA), who put the game away with a 20-4 run in the second half.

FAU made its first-ever appearance in the AP Top 25 on Monday and beat Western Kentucky that night. The Owls are seeking their second NCAA Tournament appearance, having made it in 2002 as the Atlantic Sun Conference champions.

Jacob Germany had 13 points and 11 rebounds and DJ Richards also scored 13 for the Roadrunners (7-13, 1-8), who hosted a ranked team at the UTSA Convocation Center for the first time in school history.

FAU led 46-30 at halftime. Richards made UTSA’s first 3-pointer of the night 42 seconds into the second half. He quickly added two more, John Buggs III made another and the Roadrunners got within 50-44 with 15:39 remaining. It was the closest UTSA had been since early in the first half.

FAU responded with its big run, capped by Jalen Gaffney’s 3 that made it 70-48 with 9:24 left. The Owls improved to 9-6 all-time against the Roadrunners.

