BERKELEY, Calif. (AP)Quay Miller had 26 points, Jaylyn Sherrod scored 11 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter and No. 24 Colorado beat California 73-66 on Friday for its seventh straight victory.

Aaronette Vonleh gave Colorado a seven-point lead in the beginning of the third quarter but the Buffaloes went scoreless for the next four minutes as Cal tied it at 36-all. Colorado was held to nine points on 4-of-11 shooting in the third quarter but made 9 of 11 in the fourth in scoring 30 points.

Sherrod’s 3-pointer with 2:58 left in the fourth gave Colorado a 67-57 lead. The Buffaloes didn’t make another field goal the rest of the way but went 8 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Vonleh finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for Colorado (15-3, 6-1 Pac-12). Sherrod, who leads the conference in assists with 5.5 per game, had three of Colorado’s 13 assists on 26 baskets.

Miller scored 11 of Colorado’s opening 16 points and she finished the half with 14 points as the Buffaloes led 34-29. California stayed within reach by making 5 of 10 3-pointers.

Evelien Lutje Schipholt scored 17 points for California (10-8, 1-6). Jayda Curry added 13 points and Ugonne Onyiah scored 10.

Colorado jumped into the AP Top 25 poll after beating consecutive top-15 opponents. The Buffaloes continue their road trip at No. 4 Stanford on Sunday.

