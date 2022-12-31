CINCINNATI (AP)Zach Freemantle scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Colby Jones also scored 16, helping No. 22 Xavier hand No. 2 UConn its first loss of the season, 83-73, on Saturday.

Jack Nunge started the game for Xavier (12-3, 4-0 Big East) despite an illness that limited him during warmups, and sat out some of the second half. He still finished with 15 points in 24 minutes. Jerome Hunter also had 15.

Adama Sanogo led UConn (14-1, 3-1) with 18 points. Andre Jackson Jr. scored 14 points and Jordan Hawkins had 11 for the Huskies.

UConn was off to its best start since beginning the 1998 season 19-0. No. 1 Purdue and No. 22 New Mexico are the only remaining undefeated Division I teams this season.

Xavier has three losses by a combined 13 points to Indiana, Duke, Gonzaga.

NO. 13 VIRGINIA 74, GEORGIA TECH 56

ATLANTA (AP) – Virginia blew away Georgia Tech with a 25-0 run that started at the end of the first half and carried over after the break, cruising to a win that pushed coach Tony Bennett into a tie with Terry Holland for the most in Cavaliers history.

Virginia (10-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored the final nine points of the first half – all on 3-pointers off Georgia Tech turnovers – to take a 36-25 lead into halftime.

It would get worse for the Yellow Jackets (7-6, 0-3), as the Cavaliers ripped off another 16 points to make it 52-25 before the home team finally made a basket.

Kihei Clark had 15 points and eight assists to lead Virginia, which kept up its domination of Georgia Tech with a 10th straight victory in the series. Jayden Gardner added 14 points, while Armaan Franklin and Kadin Shedrick added 11 apiece.

NO. 18 TCU 67, TEXAS TECH 61

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Mike Miles Jr. scored 23 points, and TCU rallied in the second half for a win over Texas Tech in the Big 12 opener for both teams and its 10th consecutive victory.

The Horned Frogs (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) took their first lead since early in the first half when Miles hit a driving layup to put TCU up 59-58 with 3:37 remaining. Miles then gave the Frogs their biggest lead to that point with a three-point play on another driving bucket after De’Vion Harmon’s 3-point attempt in front of the Texas Tech bench was blocked.

Red Raiders (10-3) freshman Pop Isaacs scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half, including several 3s that helped hold off the TCU rally. Harmon scored 13, and Daniel Batcho had nine rebounds and five blocks.

NO. 19 KENTUCKY 86, LOUISVILLE 63

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Oscar Tshiebwe had 24 points and 14 rebounds, Jacob Toppin added a career-high 24 points and Kentucky shot a season-best 60% to dominate rival Louisville.

The battle for Bluegrass bragging rights resumed after a one-year pause. The Wildcats (9-4) jumped out quickly and survived a couple of rallies by the Cardinals (2-12).

Kentucky made nine of its first 12 attempts and finished 33 of 55 from the floor. Tshiebwe had his seventh double-double this season by halftime and came up one rebound shy of his fourth 20/15 effort this season.

El Ellis had 23 points for Louisville, which dropped its third in a row.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25