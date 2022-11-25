ESTERO, Fla. (AP)Emily Kiser scored 20 points, Leigha Brown added 13 and No. 22 Michigan defeated Air Force 68-48 on Friday in the first round of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

A 9-0 run overcame an early Falcons lead and the Wolverines (5-0) led 15-10 after the first quarter. Kiser scored the first seven points of the second quarter for a double-digit lead that Michigan would maintain, leading 30-19 at halftime and 54-30 through three quarters. The Wolverines’ largest lead was 26.

The Wolverines committed 25 turnovers with the Falcons (3-2) making 15 steals, matching Air Force’s average this season. But while Michigan gave up 14 points off those errors, they scored 30 off Air Force’s 20 turnovers. Michigan was plus-20 on the boards and dominated points in the paint 42-12.

Milahnie Perris scored 11 points and Kamri Heath 10 to lead the Falcons, who shot just 28%.

—

