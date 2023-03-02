SANTIAGO, Chile (AP)Second-seeded Francisco Cerundolo was eliminated from the Chile Open following a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 loss to fellow Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry on Thursday.

Etcheverry advanced to a quarterfinal match against Dusan Lajovic, who earlier overcame Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (2).

Laslo Djere topped Riccardo Bonadio 7-5, 7-5 to set up a meeting with Sebastian Baez, who knocked out home crowd favorite Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-3.

The other two quarterfinals will also be played on Friday, when Nicolas Jarry faces Yannick Hanfmann and Thiago Monteiro takes on Jaume Munar.

The Chile Open is the last leg of the clay court tournaments in South America, where the Argentina Open and the Rio Open were staged last month.

—

