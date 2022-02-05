No. 18 Oklahoma women win 101-99 in double overtime

NORMAN, Okla. (AP)Madi Williams drove to the hoop and scored with nine seconds left in the second overtime to give 18th-ranked Oklahoma its 20th win this season, a 101-99 victory over West Virginia on Saturday.

Williams finished with 22 points and nine rebounds. Taylor Robertson scored 26 points with seven 3-pointers and had the tying points at both the end of regulation and the first overtime.

Kelbie Washington added a career-high 17 points and seven assists before fouling out and had Skylar Vann 14 points for Oklahoma (20-3, 9-2 Big 12), which has won four straight. The Sooners reached 20 victories for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Ari Gray scored a career-high 25 points and Kari Niblack had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Mountaineers (11-9, 4-6). Madisen Smith added 18 points and Jayla Hemingway a career-high 16, with both making four 3-pointers. Gray fouled out in the second overtime and Niblack in the first OT.

There were 57 turnovers, 33 by the Mountaineers including 20 Oklahoma steals. Four players fouled out with Oklahoma going 24 of 35 at the line and West Virginia 17 of 21. West Virginia shot 50% to Oklahoma’s 44% but the Sooners made 13 of 28 from the arc to 8 of 15 for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia had the only double-digit lead of the game for less than a minute in the third quarter. The game was tied at 59 heading into the fourth.

Robertson made three free throws to tie the game at 78-all with 15 seconds left in regulation and West Virginia missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

West Virginia had a five-point lead midway through the first overtime but Robertson sent the game into a second overtime with a 3-pointer with 29 seconds left.

Oklahoma swept the season series, beating West Virginia 88-76 on Jan. 19.

West Virginia is host to Kansas on Wednesday. Oklahoma is at Texas next Saturday.

—

