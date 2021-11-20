No. 17 Tennessee can’t keep up with No. 5 Villanova

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP)Jermaine Samuels scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as No. 5 Villanova eased to a 71-53 win over No. 17 Tennessee on Saturday in the opening round of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament.

Collin Gillespie and Brandon Slater also scored 14 points and Justin Moore added 13 for the Wildcats (3-1), who had a 20-point lead at halftime.

Santiago Vescovi scored 23 points for Tennessee (2-1), which had opened the season with lopsided wins over Tennessee-Martin and East Tennessee. He was the only Volunteer to get to double figures.

NO. 6 PURDUE 93, NO. 18 NORTH CAROLINA 84

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) – Sasha Stefanovic scored 23 points and Jaden Ivey put up 22 points to go along with his 10 rebounds as Purdue beat North Carolina in the first round of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament.

Trevion Williams added 20 points for Purdue (4-0), which has scored at least 90 points in all four of its games this season.

Dawson Garcia hit 10 of his 13 shots and led North Carolina (3-1) with 26 points before fouling out. R.J. Davis and Caleb Love each added 18 points for the Tar Heels. UNC led once with about nine minutes left, but it was short-lived.

NO. 8 TEXAS 79, SAN JOSE STATE 45

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Timmy Allen scored 17 points, and Texas defeated San Jose State.

Tre Mitchell had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Longhorns (3-1). Andrew Jones scored 13.

Tibert Gorener led San Jose (1-3) with 12 points, hitting 4 of 5 3-pointers, and Josh O’Garro scored 11.

San Jose shot just 32% and committed 27 turnovers. Texas shot 51.8% overall and had a 47-17 halftime lead.

NO. 9 BAYLOR 86, STANFORD 48

WACO, Texas (AP) – LJ Cryer scored 21 points and James Akinjo had 11 points with a career high-tying 11 assists, leading Baylor over Stanford.

A game after matching a school record with 21 steals in a 92-47 win over Central Arkansas, the Bears had nine during a 26-2 run that covered nearly 10 minutes and ended with Baylor in front 60-31. Baylor (4-0) finished with 16 steals.

Freshman Kendall Brown scored 15 points in the first meeting between the schools in 34 years. It was the first victory for the Bears in the fourth matchup in the series.

Jaiden Delaire and Spencer Jones scored 10 points apiece for the Cardinal (3-2), who shot 29% in the second half in its first-ever trip to Waco. Stanford dropped to 0-2 on the road.

NO. 23 UCONN 87, BINGHAMTON 63

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Tyrese Martin had 15 points and 11 rebounds for UConn, which beat Binghamton.

Adama Sanogo scored 12 points for the Huskies (4-0). Jordan Hawkins had 11, and Andre Jackson finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

Tyler Bertram led Binghamton (1-3) with 15 points. Ogheneyole Akuwovo scored 12.

