LAS VEGAS (AP)Armaan Franklin scored a career-high 26 points, and No. 16 Virginia used a big second-half run to knock off No. 5 Baylor 86-79 on Friday night in the team’s first game since three Cavaliers football players were killed in a campus shooting.

Virginia’s players wore sweatshirts during warmups that honored the victims from Sunday’s shooting, which led to the cancellation of the Cavaliers’ scheduled home game a day later.

Virginia (3-0) went on a 21-2 run in the second half and twice went ahead by 22 points. Baylor (3-1) chipped away and twice got within six points late, but the Cavaliers held on.

Keyonte George scored 20 points for Baylor and LJ Cryer had 19.

Kadin Shedrick added 17 points for the Cavaliers, who will play No. 19 Illinois in Sunday’s championship game of the Continental Tire Main Event. The Bears will face No. 8 UCLA in the consolation game.

NO. 19 ILLINOIS 79, NO. 8 UCLA 70

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Terrence Shannon Jr. made 8 of 9 3-pointers and scored 29 points with 10 rebounds, and Illinois rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat UCLA.

UCLA led 44-29 early in the second half, and the Bruins were in front by 10 points when Illinois went on a 22-6 run take a lead it never gave back.

Tyger Campbell scored 22 points and Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 20 for the Bruins.

NO. 6 KANSAS 82, SOUTHERN UTAH 76

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Jalen Wilson scored a career-high 33 points and Kansas survived a letdown against Southern Utah.

Wilson set a career best for a second straight game after scoring 25 points in the Jayhawks’ 69-64 win over No. 7 Duke in Indianapolis on Tuesday night. The Thunderbirds (3-2) didn’t figure to provide as tough a challenge, but they hung with Kansas (4-0) until the final minute at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks had their biggest lead of the game, 77-69, with 2:11 remaining. Southern Utah responded with a 7-0 run, including five straight points by Tevian Jones, to get within one point with 1:03 left. Jones finished with 25 points.

NO. 7 DUKE 97, DELAWARE 58

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Kyle Filipowski scored 18 points as Duke raced past Delaware.

Filipowski made 7 of 13 shots and had eight rebounds for the Blue Devils (3-1). Tyrese Proctor added 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.

Jyare Davis led the Blue Hens (1-2) with 11 points. Cavan Reilly and Jameer Nelson Jr. each had 10 points.

NO. 12 INDIANA 81, XAVIER 79

CINCINNATI (AP) – Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points, Xavier Johnson had 23, and Indiana survived Xavier’s late rally.

The Hoosiers (3-0) led 78-70 with 2:25 left, but Xavier rallied within a point in the final minute. Adam Kunkel missed a potential go-ahead layup with 2 seconds left.

The Musketeers (3-1) got a boost from the return of Colby Jones, who missed one game and was limited in practice this week with a right ankle injury. He had 13 points and six assists.

Zach Freemantle and Souley Boum scored 15 points apiece to lead Xavier.

NO. 13 AUBURN 72, TEXAS SOUTHERN 56

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – K.D. Johnson scored 16 points, Jaylin Williams and Chris Moore both had 14, and Auburn beat Texas Southern.

Texas Southern (1-5) led early in the second half before Auburn (4-0) responded with a 15-2 run.

Joirdon Karl Nicholas scored 13 points to lead Texas Southern, which was coming off a win over Arizona State.

NO. 18 ALABAMA 104, JACKSONVILLE STATE 62

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Freshman Brandon Miller had 28 points and eight rebounds to lead Alabama past Jacksonville State.

Miller shot 9 for 12 from the floor and made seven of his nine 3-point attempts while playing just 25 minutes.

Alabama (4-0) also got 18 points each from Mark Sears and Nimari Burnett.

Amanze Ngumezi and Juwan Perdue scored 13 points apiece for Jacksonville State (1-2).

COLORADO 103, NO. 24 TEXAS A&M 75

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) – KJ Simpson had career highs of 30 points and six steals as Colorado beat Texas A&M at the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

It was the second ranked opponent Colorado (3-2) has beaten in a five-day span. The Buffaloes topped then-No. 11 Tennessee 78-66 on Sunday.

Simpson made 11 of 17 shots, including four 3-pointers, and grabbed seven rebounds.

Hayden Hefner scored 13 points for Texas A&M (2-2). Solomon Washington and Julius Marble each added 12 points.

NO. 25 UCONN 86, UNC-WILMINGTON 50

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – Adama Sanogo scored 24 points to lead UConn past UNC-Wilmington.

Jordan Hawkins returned from concussion protocol to score a career-high 20 points for the Huskies (4-0). Hawkins, a sophomore, was 5 of 8 on 3-pointers.

The Seahawks (1-3) were led by Shykeim Phillips and Jamarii Thomas, who each had 16 points.

