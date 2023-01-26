PITTSBURGH (AP)Deja Kelly scored 23 points, Kennedy Todd-Williams added 22 points and No. 15 North Carolina used a big fourth quarter to beat Pittsburgh 72-57 on Thursday night.

It was tied at 44-all after three quarters until North Carolina opened the fourth on a 17-1 run to take control. Todd-Williams highlighted the run by making a 3-pointer and collecting a steal at the other end before completing a three-point play.

Todd-Williams, Kelly and Alyssa Ustby combined to score North Carolina’s opening 26 points of the fourth.

Ustby had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five steals for North Carolina (15-5, 6-3 ACC). The Tar Heels continue their road trip against Clemson on Sunday in the third of seven straight games against unranked opponents.

Dayshanette Harris scored 16 points, Liatu King had 12 points and nine rebounds and Amber Brown added 11 points for Pittsburgh (7-13, 5-7).

Pittsburgh was coming off a 74-37 loss to Florida State in which it made just 12 of 76 field goals (16%). But the Panthers turned it around in the first quarter against North Carolina, making 8 of 14 shots, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Pitt led the Tar Heels 33-29 at the break after making 13 of 30 shots.

